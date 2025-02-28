Left Menu

Progress MS-30: Essential Cargo Aboard Russian Spacecraft for ISS Mission

The Russian booster rocket launched Progress MS-30 into Earth orbit, carrying 2.5 metric tons of cargo to the ISS, including a new spacesuit. The spacecraft will dock on Sunday after 34 orbits. Seven crew members, including Russian cosmonauts and U.S. astronauts, are stationed on the ISS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 03:54 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 03:54 IST
Progress MS-30: Essential Cargo Aboard Russian Spacecraft for ISS Mission

The Progress MS-30 spacecraft, launched by a Russian booster rocket, successfully entered Earth orbit early Friday. It carries a cargo bound for the International Space Station, Russian news agencies reported. Following a live broadcast from the Roscosmos space agency, the spacecraft detached from the third stage of the Soyuz 2.1a rocket at 12:33 a.m. Moscow time (2133 GMT Thursday).

Set to orbit the Earth 34 times, the spacecraft is expected to dock with the ISS on Sunday. Onboard is a substantial 2.5 metric tons of cargo, including station equipment, clothing, food, medication, and fuel, alongside a new spacesuit for spacewalk missions.

The ISS is currently home to a seven-member team, comprising three Russian cosmonauts and four U.S. astronauts, readying to receive the essential supplies as they continue their space mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

AI and the Future of Work in the Philippines: Preparing for a Changing Job Market

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025