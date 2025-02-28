Progress MS-30: Essential Cargo Aboard Russian Spacecraft for ISS Mission

The Progress MS-30 spacecraft, launched by a Russian booster rocket, successfully entered Earth orbit early Friday. It carries a cargo bound for the International Space Station, Russian news agencies reported. Following a live broadcast from the Roscosmos space agency, the spacecraft detached from the third stage of the Soyuz 2.1a rocket at 12:33 a.m. Moscow time (2133 GMT Thursday).

Set to orbit the Earth 34 times, the spacecraft is expected to dock with the ISS on Sunday. Onboard is a substantial 2.5 metric tons of cargo, including station equipment, clothing, food, medication, and fuel, alongside a new spacesuit for spacewalk missions.

The ISS is currently home to a seven-member team, comprising three Russian cosmonauts and four U.S. astronauts, readying to receive the essential supplies as they continue their space mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)