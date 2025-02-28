Left Menu

European Shares Tumble Amid U.S. Tariff Tensions

European shares suffered declines Friday due to U.S. tariff threats on Mexican, Canadian, and Chinese goods, impacting stock indices such as the STOXX 600. Basic resources, technology stocks, and automakers dropped, with notable movements in companies like Valeo and Holcim reacting differently to the tariff news.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 13:58 IST
European shares experienced further declines on Friday as market sentiment was negatively impacted by U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of upcoming tariffs on goods from Mexico and Canada, set to take effect next week.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index decreased by 0.9% as of 0813 GMT, with significant losses in basic resources due to pressure on metal prices following the U.S.' tariff announcements. Trump added a proposed fresh 10% duty on Chinese imports, expanding on the existing 10% tariff imposed on February 4.

Technology stocks suffered a 1.9% drop, reflecting a sell-off in Nvidia on Wall Street after its earnings did not meet investor expectations. Automakers continued their decrease with a 1% fall after Trump's suggestion of a 25% "reciprocal" tariff on European cars and products. Meanwhile, Valeo plummeted 8.1% post-annual results, but Holcim rose 1.5% following stronger-than-expected earnings.

