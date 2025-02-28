European Markets Stumble as Trump Tariff Fears Escalate

European shares faltered on Friday as fears over new tariffs imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump dampened market sentiment. The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.4% amid concerns about impending tariffs on goods from Mexico, Canada, and China.

Basic resources stocks were particularly hard-hit, declining by 1.3%, while technology stocks fell by 1.2% following a lackluster performance from Nvidia. Luxury brands connected to China, including LVMH and Christian Dior, also experienced losses.

The potential escalation of tariffs, including a proposed 25% levy on European Union imports, intensified concerns of a global trade war. While the aerospace and defense sector performed well, driven by political developments in Germany, the broader market struggled under tariff fears.

