FTSE 100 Shines Amid Global Market Turbulence

Britain's FTSE 100 index managed to stand out in a sea of global market uncertainty on Friday, buoyed by earnings-driven movements among several major stocks, notably IAG. Investors remain keenly focused on a critical U.S. inflation report anticipated later in the day.

The prominent blue-chip index gained 0.3% by 1111 GMT, marking a fourth straight day of growth and propelling it towards a weekly increase of more than 1%. Parent company of British Airways, IAG, saw a 5% uptick following a reported 27% rise in annual operating profits, outpacing market expectations and coupled with share buyback plans.

Meanwhile, engineering giant IMI announced a 10% hike in dividends from 2023 levels accompanied by a fresh share buyback initiative, boosting its shares by 5.2%. Despite broader European markets feeling the heat from President Trump's tariff pronouncements on imports from Canada, Mexico, and potentially the EU, the FTSE 100 stayed on course for modest February gains.

