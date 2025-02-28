Italy's Strategic Response to U.S. Tariffs: Economic Dynamics and Digital Tax Adjustments

In a significant economic update, Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti emphasized the necessity for each EU country to address U.S. trade tariffs individually. Speaking at a press conference, Giorgetti indicated that Italy might consider modifications to its digital services tax in response to U.S. demands, highlighting a crucial aspect of ongoing trade negotiations.

Giorgetti's remarks follow U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of impending tariffs on EU goods like cars, adding pressure to the already strained transatlantic trade relations. These developments come amid growing concerns about the impact on EU growth, with Bank of Italy Governor Fabio Panetta suggesting detrimental effects if full tariffs are enacted.

The digital services taxes aimed at U.S. tech giants remain central to the discourse, as Italy currently imposes a 3% levy on revenue from digital transactions. Giorgetti reiterated the importance of more accommodative monetary policy, citing Italy's need to adjust growth forecasts due to a slowing economy and geopolitical tensions.

