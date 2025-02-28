Left Menu

Italy's Strategic Response to U.S. Tariffs: Economic Dynamics and Digital Tax Adjustments

Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti emphasized the need for EU countries to individually respond to U.S. trade tariffs. Italy may revise its digital services tax, aligning with U.S. demands. The EU faces potential growth reductions due to tariff threats and retaliatory actions, highlighting the necessity for monetary policy adjustments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:30 IST
Giancarlo Giorgetti

In a significant economic update, Italian Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti emphasized the necessity for each EU country to address U.S. trade tariffs individually. Speaking at a press conference, Giorgetti indicated that Italy might consider modifications to its digital services tax in response to U.S. demands, highlighting a crucial aspect of ongoing trade negotiations.

Giorgetti's remarks follow U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of impending tariffs on EU goods like cars, adding pressure to the already strained transatlantic trade relations. These developments come amid growing concerns about the impact on EU growth, with Bank of Italy Governor Fabio Panetta suggesting detrimental effects if full tariffs are enacted.

The digital services taxes aimed at U.S. tech giants remain central to the discourse, as Italy currently imposes a 3% levy on revenue from digital transactions. Giorgetti reiterated the importance of more accommodative monetary policy, citing Italy's need to adjust growth forecasts due to a slowing economy and geopolitical tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

