Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team

The Trump administration has dismantled a notable team of tech-savvy public servants responsible for enhancing the federal digital landscape, according to internal communications obtained by Reuters. The dissolution of the 18F team, notified via email to its members, marks a significant shift in federal digital strategy.

Housed under the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA), the 18F team was founded in 2014 during Barack Obama's presidency. Known for modernizing government websites and services, its members were unexpectedly locked out of their devices, branded 'non-critical' by technology head Thomas Shedd in his communiqué.

The move drew attention when Elon Musk, leading the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), acknowledged the team's dissolution, as debated online. Despite these changes, the IRS's free direct-file tax service remains accessible. Queries to GSA for further details went unanswered.

(With inputs from agencies.)