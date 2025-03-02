Left Menu

Musk and Trump’s Federal Workforce Overhaul: Mass Layoffs Loom amidst Controversy

The Trump administration, backed by Elon Musk, is pushing federal employees to summarize their weekly work, part of an effort to assess performance and facilitate mass layoffs. Despite some agencies resisting and responding being made voluntary, the initiative aims to significantly reduce the federal workforce.

The Trump administration, in collaboration with Elon Musk, is intensifying its efforts to evaluate federal workforce efficiency. A second round of emails has been dispatched, urging employees to report weekly accomplishments amidst plans for substantial layoffs. This move follows a previous, somewhat ineffective attempt.

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management confirmed these emails were sent to numerous agencies, with a focus on accountability. Both Musk and President Trump suggest that some listed federal employees may not actually exist. Despite initial resistance from several agencies, compliance is gradually increasing, albeit on a voluntary basis.

As discussions about the appropriateness of Musk's involvement continue, layoffs are happening sporadically across various departments. This initiative faces opposition and legal challenges, questioning Musk's authority within the Department of Government Efficiency. The administration remains evasive regarding Musk's official role, but President Trump seems supportive.

