Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

The Russian Aerospace Forces launched a Soyuz-2.1b rocket with a spacecraft for defense purposes from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome. The Soyuz rocket, having conducted nearly 1,700 launches, is crucial for both military and civil space missions. The launch aligns with Russia's strategic defense and space exploration goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 05:45 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 05:45 IST
In a strategic move, the Russian Aerospace Forces successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1b rocket early Monday, carrying a defence-focused spacecraft, according to reports from the state-run RIA news agency.

Lifted from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome in northern Russia's Arkhangelsk region, the operation underscores the central role of Soyuz rockets in securing defense capabilities and advancing space exploration. The craft is part of an extensive list of missions, contributing to nearly 1,700 Soyuz launches to date, per the European Space Agency.

Beyond covering trajectories to the International Space Station, these launches mark significant military undertakings. The Plesetsk site notably hosted the test-firing of the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile in October, while civilian launches remain under the purview of Roscosmos, Russia's space agency.

