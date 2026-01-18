Tragedy and Heroism: Fire Ravages Karachi's Iconic Gul Plaza

A tragic fire erupted late Saturday at Karachi's famed Gul Plaza, resulting in the deaths of six people, including a firefighter, with several still unaccounted for. The fire broke out around 10:45 pm, quickly engulfing the multi-storey shopping complex.

As rescue operations continue, officials suspect a short circuit may be the cause. The layout of Gul Plaza and its ventilation issues have complicated rescue efforts. Despite the challenges, 20 individuals have been saved. The fire, now under partial control, has severely damaged the building's structure and pose further risks.

Authorities, including Sindh's Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, have launched a thorough investigation. The local and national community mourns this loss, with leaders expressing their condolences and stressing the importance of safety measures in the future. The story remains unfolding as rescue efforts persist.