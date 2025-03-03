Left Menu

Bitcoin Soars After Presidential Reserve Announcement

Bitcoin surged over 20% in response to President Trump's announcement of a U.S. strategic cryptocurrency reserve, including bitcoin, ether, XRP, solana, and cardano. The move has countered a recent market downturn, though concerns remain over funding sources for the proposed reserve.

Bitcoin saw a significant price hike, trading up more than 20% from recent lows, following President Donald Trump's announcement to include the cryptocurrency in a new U.S. strategic reserve. The announcement also boosted other cryptocurrencies such as ether, XRP, solana, and cardano.

This strategic reserve, as outlined by Trump, would feature bitcoin and ether prominently. The information was shared in a Truth Social post, revealing details of an executive order anticipated to bolster the crypto market. The surge helped change the sentiment that had been dampening bitcoin since mid-January.

While the rally provided an upturn, analysts like Chris Weston from Pepperstone warn that upcoming events such as the Friday White House Crypto Summit might affect this trajectory. Concerns over the reserve's funding, possibly drawn from taxpayer money or crypto assets seized by law enforcement, also loom.

(With inputs from agencies.)

