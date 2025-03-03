Left Menu

Saab Secures $159 Million Deal to Upgrade Germany's Taurus Missiles

Swedish defense giant Saab has secured a $159 million contract to modernize and maintain Germany's Taurus KEPD 350 cruise missiles over a decade. This enhancement project, finalized through Taurus Systems, is set to bolster Germany's air defense capabilities and reflect Europe's growing military investment trend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 17:56 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 17:56 IST
Saab Secures $159 Million Deal to Upgrade Germany's Taurus Missiles

Sweden's renowned defense company Saab has announced a significant $159 million contract with Germany aimed at modernizing and maintaining the country's Taurus KEPD 350 cruise missiles. This decade-long project, set to conclude in 2035, will involve substantial upgrades and maintenance to ensure the missiles remain at the forefront of military technology.

The order has been placed by Taurus Systems, a joint venture that originally provided these missiles to Germany. The collaboration involves Saab and German missile systems firm MBDA Germany, and promises to significantly enhance the operational capabilities of the German Air Force's missile arsenal.

Amidst this news, Saab's stocks soared, peaking at a record high, reflecting investor confidence. This deal comes at a time when European defense stocks are generally on the rise, fueled by the anticipation of increased military spending across the region, following recent commitments by EU leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025