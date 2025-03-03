Trump's Crypto Boost: Bitcoin and Altcoins Surge After Strategic Reserve Announcement

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies rallied dramatically after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a new strategic reserve that includes digital assets. The plan will feature key cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ether, XRP, solana, and cardano, a move signaling potential policy shifts in the realm of digital finance.

The announcement buoyed cryptocurrency markets, sending bitcoin prices up by 20% from last week's lows. The rally followed sentiments that the strategic move could secure cryptocurrencies a more prominent role in U.S. monetary strategy, despite past disappointments over regulatory promises.

Analysts suggest the upward trend could continue ahead of Trump's upcoming Crypto Summit. However, potential risks from bearishness in other market sectors remain. Despite the excitement, some experts voiced concern about the funding origins for the reserve, questioning its market impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)