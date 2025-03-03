Left Menu

Amazon's $8.2 Billion Investment in Maharashtra: A Tech Surge

Amazon Web Services is set to invest $8.2 billion in Maharashtra by 2029-30 to enhance compute facilities and cloud services. This investment is expected to boost technology and employment in India. AWS will introduce the latest GPUs and create numerous job opportunities in the coming years.

Updated: 03-03-2025 20:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced a monumental investment of $8.2 billion in Maharashtra by 2029-30 to deploy cutting-edge compute facilities and cloud management services. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed the plans during a discussion on Monday.

AWS's strategic move is aimed at transforming the technological landscape in India, with a focus on advanced GPU deployment and cloud service innovation. This initiative also promises substantial employment growth within the nation.

The meeting revealed AWS's optimistic outlook on India's growth potential, emphasizing their commitment to fostering technological advancements and generating significant job opportunities in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

