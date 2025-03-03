Trump's $100 Billion Chip Deal: TSMC's Grand U.S. Expansion

President Donald Trump is expected to reveal a significant $100 billion investment by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) in the United States. This announcement, reported by sources familiar with the matter, marks a substantial increase from the company's previously declared $65 billion investment.

TSMC, the world's largest semiconductor manufacturer, supplies chips to major companies like Apple, Intel, and Nvidia. The company's first factory in Arizona has started mass production of 4-nanometer chips, underscoring its commitment to expanding its U.S. presence following the Biden administration's subsidy offers.

Amid these developments, Trump continues to criticize federal incentives, instead suggesting high tariffs to encourage domestic manufacturing. This announcement comes as part of Trump's broader effort to demonstrate economic growth through partnerships with major corporations, as evidenced by prior collaborations with leaders from Apple, Oracle, and others.

(With inputs from agencies.)