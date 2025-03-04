Left Menu

TSMC Commits $100 Billion to U.S. Semiconductor Expansion

Taiwanese semiconductor company TSMC plans to invest $100 billion in the U.S., expanding its domestic chip manufacturing with five new facilities. This move aims to enhance U.S. semiconductor independence and aligns with efforts to strengthen domestic industries. The expansion receives support through subsidies and tax credits under new U.S. legislation.

The Taiwanese semiconductor giant TSMC has announced a monumental $100 billion investment aimed at expanding its presence in the United States. This move, which includes the construction of five new chip facilities, seeks to fortify the domestic production of semiconductors, reducing U.S. reliance on Asian imports.

CEO C.C. Wei detailed the ambitious plans during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House. The expansion is part of a broader push to enhance national security through technological self-sufficiency, bolstered by significant subsidies and tax incentives outlined in recent U.S. legislation.

From ramped-up facilities in Arizona to embracing cutting-edge technology, TSMC's commitment marks a defining step in U.S. semiconductor industry revitalization. It aligns with other massive investments from global tech players, as the nation seeks to reclaim its leadership in high-tech manufacturing.

