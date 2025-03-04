Diplomatic Talks: Hungary Meets U.S.
Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto is scheduled for a significant diplomatic meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio later today. This crucial dialogue in Washington is expected to commence at 1600 GMT, according to a statement by Hungarian spokesperson Zoltan Kovacs on social media platform X.
The bilateral talks are set to cover a spectrum of key issues that pertain to both nations and have global implications. While the specifics of the agenda remain under wraps, it signals a continuation of cooperative engagement between Hungary and the U.S.
This meeting underscores the importance both countries place on maintaining and enhancing their diplomatic relations amid evolving international dynamics. Observers await outcomes that could influence their broader foreign policy positions.
