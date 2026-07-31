Tesla weighs sale of China business to pave way for potential SpaceX merger, WSJ reports

Tesla ​executives have been told to prepare for a separation ‌of its China business ahead of a potential merger with SpaceX, the Wall Street Journal reported on ‌Thursday, citing a person familiar with the ‌talks.

Tesla advisers have discussed possible options for a separation, including a spinoff, sale or closure, the report said, ⁠adding ​that ⁠it was unclear how quickly Tesla could spin out or ⁠sell the China business and that the plans ​could change. Tesla and SpaceX could not ⁠be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours.

Earlier this ⁠month, ​Tesla CEO Elon Musk left the door open to the EV maker merging ⁠with his other trillion-dollar-plus-valued firm SpaceX, declining to dismiss the ⁠possibility ⁠and citing growing overlap between the companies.