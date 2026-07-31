Tesla weighs sale of China business to pave way for potential SpaceX merger, WSJ reports
Tesla executives are preparing for a potential separation of its China business ahead of a potential merger with SpaceX, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.
- Country:
- China
Tesla executives have been told to prepare for a separation of its China business ahead of a potential merger with SpaceX, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing a person familiar with the talks.
Tesla advisers have discussed possible options for a separation, including a spinoff, sale or closure, the report said, adding that it was unclear how quickly Tesla could spin out or sell the China business and that the plans could change. Tesla and SpaceX could not be immediately reached for comment outside regular business hours.
Earlier this month, Tesla CEO Elon Musk left the door open to the EV maker merging with his other trillion-dollar-plus-valued firm SpaceX, declining to dismiss the possibility and citing growing overlap between the companies.