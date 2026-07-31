Death toll from Japan earthquake rises to 34

The death toll from a powerful earthquake in southwestern Japan has risen to 34, with six seriously injured, following widespread destruction and two major incidents.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 06:54 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 06:54 IST
Death toll from Japan earthquake rises to 34
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  • Country:
  • Japan

The ‌death toll from a powerful earthquake that hit southwestern Japan earlier this week rose ‌to 34 on Friday from 25 ‌previously, the Kumamoto prefecture government said in a statement. A further six people have been ⁠seriously ​injured by ⁠the earthquake that struck late on Tuesday, leading ⁠to buildings collapsing, roads rupturing and supply ​chains getting snarled.

Nearly half of those ⁠killed were caught up in two major incidents: ⁠Nippon ​Paper Industries' paper mill, which suffered major structural damage, and Aeon's ⁠shopping mall, where a possible gas explosion occurred.

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