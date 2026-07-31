Death toll from Japan earthquake rises to 34

The ‌death toll from a powerful earthquake that hit southwestern Japan earlier this week rose ‌to 34 on Friday from 25 ‌previously, the Kumamoto prefecture government said in a statement. A further six people have been ⁠seriously ​injured by ⁠the earthquake that struck late on Tuesday, leading ⁠to buildings collapsing, roads rupturing and supply ​chains getting snarled.

Nearly half of those ⁠killed were caught up in two major incidents: ⁠Nippon ​Paper Industries' paper mill, which suffered major structural damage, and Aeon's ⁠shopping mall, where a possible gas explosion occurred.