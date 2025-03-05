Google Warns DOJ: Breaking Up Could Risk National Security

In a stirring move to defend its operational integrity, Google has implored the Trump administration's Department of Justice to reconsider any plans to dismantle the tech titan. According to a Bloomberg News report, discussions suggest that Google is concerned about national security implications.

The potential breakup of Google, a leading player in the tech industry, has sparked debates surrounding its impact. Stakeholders argue that fragmenting the company could lead to disruptions in essential services.

This development further intensifies the ongoing discussion about the balance between corporate power and national interest, with Google actively navigating the political landscape to maintain its structural unity.

