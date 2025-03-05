Google Warns DOJ: Breaking Up Could Risk National Security
Google is reportedly urging the Trump administration's Department of Justice not to move forward with plans to break up the company, warning that such a move could pose national security risks. The tech giant's efforts are focused on preventing potential disruptions to its services and operations.
In a stirring move to defend its operational integrity, Google has implored the Trump administration's Department of Justice to reconsider any plans to dismantle the tech titan. According to a Bloomberg News report, discussions suggest that Google is concerned about national security implications.
The potential breakup of Google, a leading player in the tech industry, has sparked debates surrounding its impact. Stakeholders argue that fragmenting the company could lead to disruptions in essential services.
This development further intensifies the ongoing discussion about the balance between corporate power and national interest, with Google actively navigating the political landscape to maintain its structural unity.
(With inputs from agencies.)