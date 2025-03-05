Jabil Announces New Silicon Photonics Manufacturing Plant in Gujarat

Jabil, a prominent player in the electronics manufacturing sector, announced its strategic plan to establish a silicon photonics manufacturing hub in Gujarat. This development was confirmed by Matt Crowley, Executive Vice President of Jabil, during the IESA Vision Summit.

In a significant move, Jabil signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Gujarat state government to facilitate the setup of this manufacturing facility. Crowley highlighted the company's longstanding expertise in silicon photonics, a key component for future technologies.

Jabil has been operational in India since 2003 and currently employs over 75,000 people in the country. The new plant is expected to capitalize on growing opportunities in sectors like autonomous vehicles, medical treatment, and cutting-edge communication technologies such as 5G and AI.

