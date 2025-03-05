Left Menu

2026 World Cup Final to Feature Inaugural Halftime Show

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final will host the first halftime show, featuring British band Coldplay, in collaboration with Global Citizen. The tournament will see 48 teams competing in 104 matches, considerably more than the previous 64 games, and will take place in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:48 IST
2026 World Cup Final to Feature Inaugural Halftime Show
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking announcement, FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed that the 2026 World Cup final will feature the event's first-ever halftime show. Set to be a major highlight, the show underscores the growing entertainment aspect of the sport.

The 48-team tournament, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will span from June 11 to July 19, 2026. This expanded format introduces 104 matches, markedly more than the 64 games seen in previous World Cups, and includes an additional knockout round.

The final will unfold at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, home to NFL teams New York Giants and New York Jets. Coldplay will headline the historic halftime show in partnership with the international advocacy group Global Citizen, reflecting FIFA's commitment to social initiatives through sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025