2026 World Cup Final to Feature Inaugural Halftime Show

In a groundbreaking announcement, FIFA president Gianni Infantino confirmed that the 2026 World Cup final will feature the event's first-ever halftime show. Set to be a major highlight, the show underscores the growing entertainment aspect of the sport.

The 48-team tournament, jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, will span from June 11 to July 19, 2026. This expanded format introduces 104 matches, markedly more than the 64 games seen in previous World Cups, and includes an additional knockout round.

The final will unfold at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium, home to NFL teams New York Giants and New York Jets. Coldplay will headline the historic halftime show in partnership with the international advocacy group Global Citizen, reflecting FIFA's commitment to social initiatives through sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)