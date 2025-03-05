Collins Aerospace Unveils Cutting-Edge Engineering Centre in Bengaluru
Collins Aerospace has opened a new Engineering Development and Test Centre (EDTC) in Bengaluru, focusing on faster product development and certification. This initiative highlights India's strategic importance in the global aerospace industry, supporting the 'Make in India' campaign and enhancing local capabilities in testing aerospace components.
On Wednesday, Collins Aerospace inaugurated its state-of-the-art Engineering Development and Test Centre (EDTC) at North Gate campus in Yelahanka, Bengaluru.
The facility is designed to expedite the testing and certification of aerospace components, allowing for faster market introduction of advanced aerospace technologies. Senior Vice President of Engineering & Technology, Clay Lindwall, emphasized the centre's role in keeping pace with the rapidly evolving aerospace industry by making the testing process more efficient.
Vice President Savyasachi Srinivas noted that this investment strengthens India's position in the global supply chain and aligns with the 'Make in India' initiative, enhancing local job opportunities and testing capabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
