Collins Aerospace Unveils Cutting-Edge Engineering Centre in Bengaluru

On Wednesday, Collins Aerospace inaugurated its state-of-the-art Engineering Development and Test Centre (EDTC) at North Gate campus in Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

The facility is designed to expedite the testing and certification of aerospace components, allowing for faster market introduction of advanced aerospace technologies. Senior Vice President of Engineering & Technology, Clay Lindwall, emphasized the centre's role in keeping pace with the rapidly evolving aerospace industry by making the testing process more efficient.

Vice President Savyasachi Srinivas noted that this investment strengthens India's position in the global supply chain and aligns with the 'Make in India' initiative, enhancing local job opportunities and testing capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)