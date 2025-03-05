Left Menu

Collins Aerospace Unveils Cutting-Edge Engineering Centre in Bengaluru

Collins Aerospace has opened a new Engineering Development and Test Centre (EDTC) in Bengaluru, focusing on faster product development and certification. This initiative highlights India's strategic importance in the global aerospace industry, supporting the 'Make in India' campaign and enhancing local capabilities in testing aerospace components.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:08 IST
Collins Aerospace Unveils Cutting-Edge Engineering Centre in Bengaluru
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Collins Aerospace inaugurated its state-of-the-art Engineering Development and Test Centre (EDTC) at North Gate campus in Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

The facility is designed to expedite the testing and certification of aerospace components, allowing for faster market introduction of advanced aerospace technologies. Senior Vice President of Engineering & Technology, Clay Lindwall, emphasized the centre's role in keeping pace with the rapidly evolving aerospace industry by making the testing process more efficient.

Vice President Savyasachi Srinivas noted that this investment strengthens India's position in the global supply chain and aligns with the 'Make in India' initiative, enhancing local job opportunities and testing capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025