Trump and Trudeau in Trade Tensions Over Tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau are poised to engage in discussions on Wednesday, following the implementation of 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports by the U.S.

This move, which threatens to disrupt approximately $2.2 trillion in annual trade, stems from President Trump's assertion that the top trading partners have not adequately addressed the influx of fentanyl and precursor chemicals into the United States. Following this, Canada announced immediate countermeasures targeting billions of dollars in goods, inciting Trump to warn of additional tariffs.

While the White House has not offered a comment, the conversation between the two leaders was initially reported by CNN.

