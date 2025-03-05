Left Menu

European Satellite Firm Eutelsat Eyes Ukrainian Market Amid Starlink Uncertainty

Amid discussions of Ukraine possibly losing access to Elon Musk's Starlink, European satellite company Eutelsat gains investor attention. With Ukraine's communications infrastructures damaged, alternatives like Eutelsat offer possible solutions, supported by a merger with OneWeb for global coverage. Meanwhile, Poland continues to pay for Ukraine's Starlink access.

05-03-2025
Amid ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia, access to reliable communications is critical for Kyiv's defense efforts. As discussions circulate about Ukraine potentially losing access to Elon Musk's Starlink, investor focus shifts to Eutelsat, a vital European rival.

According to U.S. officials, Starlink's access has been a point of negotiation with Ukraine concerning critical minerals. Meanwhile, Eutelsat reports discussions with the European Union to offer additional services to Ukraine, attempting to fill a crucial role as Ukraine's fixed and mobile networks remain severely impaired by war. Eutelsat's stock has surged notably after publicized disagreements between Ukrainian and U.S. leaders.

Despite Starlink's capabilities, Eutelsat, strengthened by a merger with OneWeb, seeks to position itself as a viable option for Ukraine's communication infrastructure, already supporting some governmental needs. However, the cost of OneWeb terminals poses a challenge as stakeholders work to ensure ongoing support amidst the evolving geopolitical landscape.

