India's Cybersecurity Vanguard: A New Era of Innovation

India, identified as the second most targeted nation for cyberattacks, must evolve its cybersecurity strategies with innovative solutions, according to S M D Jeelani, Director of the Unique Identification Authority of India. Jeelani emphasized the need for unconventional thinking to protect the country's digital environment during the inauguration of a new cybersecurity lab.

Bengaluru now hosts the SISA's Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence at Dayananda Sagar University, a facility inaugurated by Jeelani. This initiative trains students in industry-relevant cybersecurity skills, preparing them to address emerging threats with new frameworks and industry-grade tools.

Dharshan Shanthamurthy, CEO of SISA, envisions the lab as a collaboration hub, fostering student innovation and contributing to the global cybersecurity landscape's development. This initiative aligns with the Indian government's goals for national development, particularly through its inclusion in the central internship program announced for 2025.

