Left Menu

India's Cybersecurity Vanguard: A New Era of Innovation

India, a major target for cyberattacks, is enhancing its cyber defense strategy. Unique Identification Authority of India Director S M D Jeelani emphasizes innovative thinking to safeguard digital assets. The new SISA Cybersecurity Centre at Dayananda Sagar University aims to cultivate future cyber leaders, fostering collaboration and innovation in the field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:15 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:15 IST
India's Cybersecurity Vanguard: A New Era of Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India, identified as the second most targeted nation for cyberattacks, must evolve its cybersecurity strategies with innovative solutions, according to S M D Jeelani, Director of the Unique Identification Authority of India. Jeelani emphasized the need for unconventional thinking to protect the country's digital environment during the inauguration of a new cybersecurity lab.

Bengaluru now hosts the SISA's Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence at Dayananda Sagar University, a facility inaugurated by Jeelani. This initiative trains students in industry-relevant cybersecurity skills, preparing them to address emerging threats with new frameworks and industry-grade tools.

Dharshan Shanthamurthy, CEO of SISA, envisions the lab as a collaboration hub, fostering student innovation and contributing to the global cybersecurity landscape's development. This initiative aligns with the Indian government's goals for national development, particularly through its inclusion in the central internship program announced for 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025