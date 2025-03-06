Left Menu

Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against UP Warriroz

Updated: 06-03-2025 19:11 IST
Mumbai Indians opt to bowl against UP Warriroz
Mumbai Indians skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bowl against UP Warriorz in their Women's Premier League match here on Thursday.

Mumbai Indians made one change, bringing in Parunika Sisodia in place of Jintimani Kalita.

UP Warriorz went with an unchanged XI.

Teams UP Warriorz: Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Georgia Voll, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Uma Chetry (wk), Chinelle Henry, Sophie Ecclestone, Gouher Sultana and Kranti Goud.

Mumbai Indians: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, G Kamalini, Amanjot Kaur, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail and Parunika Sisodia.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

