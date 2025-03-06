Co-innovation Centre launched at Crescent Innovation & Incubation Council

A Co-innovation Centre was launched at the Crescent Innovation and Incubation Council (CIIC) at B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, here, the institute said on Thursday.

These Co-innovation Centres – 10 of them in India including the one at BSACIST-CIIC, have been established under the Government of India's National Mission on Inter-Disciplinary Cyber Physical Systems, a release said.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Executive Officer of IHFC – I-Hub Foundation for Cobotics (Technology Innovation Hub of IIT- Delhi) Ashutosh Dutt Sharma said strength in manufacturing, application of deep technologies, and willingness of students to work towards progress and development made Tamil Nadu, a unique place for innovation.

Pro Chancellor of BSACIST Abdul Qadir said there were numerous opportunities for students and India was a huge market for new products.

