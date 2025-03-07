Left Menu

Quality Power acquires majority stake in Mehru Electrical for Rs 120 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 11:05 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 11:05 IST
Quality Power acquires majority stake in Mehru Electrical for Rs 120 cr
  • Country:
  • India

Newly listed Quality Power Electrical Equipments has acquired majority stake in instrument transformer manufacturer Mehru Electrical and Mechanical Engineers for Rs 120 crore.

''Quality Power has acquired 51 per cent of the share capital of Mehru for a total cash consideration of Rs 120 crore through a share purchase agreement,'' the company said in a statement.

This acquisition represents a strategic milestone, aligning with Quality Power's long-term vision to expand its technological capabilities, USP, manufacturing scale and global market reach, it added.

''By integrating Mehru's technology with our advanced manufacturing and global supply chain, we are creating a powerhouse of innovation, reliability, and customer-centric solutions,'' Bharanidharan Pandyan, Joint Managing and Whole-time Director at Quality Power, said.

Quality Power is one of the leading manufacturers of high-voltage electrical equipment and solutions.

After the stake acquisition, Quality Power's stock surged nearly 11 per cent on the bourses.

The scrip of the company jumped 10.73 per cent each to Rs 374.30 apiece on both BSE and NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025