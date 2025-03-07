Left Menu

AI Visa Revocation: Rights Advocates Alarmed by U.S. Plans

Rights advocates express concern over the U.S. State Department's reported plans to use AI for revoking visas of foreign students supporting Palestinian Hamas militants. They argue AI should not be used for such complex geopolitical issues, emphasizing the First Amendment's protection of free speech and assembly rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-03-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 18:32 IST
AI Visa Revocation: Rights Advocates Alarmed by U.S. Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. State Department's move to utilize artificial intelligence in revoking student visas has sparked alarm among rights advocates. The announcement, targeting students allegedly supportive of Palestinian Hamas militants, is criticized for potentially infringing on free speech rights under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

Prominent organizations, including the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) and various pro-Palestinian groups, argue that reliance on AI in assessing the intricate Israeli-Palestinian conflict is flawed. They emphasize the nuanced nature of these geopolitical issues that AI might oversimplify he erroneously resolve.

The controversial AI-driven initiative highlights ongoing debates about technology's role in sensitive areas, such as immigration policies and international conflict resolution. Critics demand a more human-centered approach to ensure constitutional rights are upheld in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025