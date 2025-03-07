AI Visa Revocation: Rights Advocates Alarmed by U.S. Plans

The U.S. State Department's move to utilize artificial intelligence in revoking student visas has sparked alarm among rights advocates. The announcement, targeting students allegedly supportive of Palestinian Hamas militants, is criticized for potentially infringing on free speech rights under the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment.

Prominent organizations, including the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) and various pro-Palestinian groups, argue that reliance on AI in assessing the intricate Israeli-Palestinian conflict is flawed. They emphasize the nuanced nature of these geopolitical issues that AI might oversimplify he erroneously resolve.

The controversial AI-driven initiative highlights ongoing debates about technology's role in sensitive areas, such as immigration policies and international conflict resolution. Critics demand a more human-centered approach to ensure constitutional rights are upheld in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)