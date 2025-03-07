ISRO's Leap into the Future: Developing LOX-Methane Engines for Next-Gen Launch Vehicles

ISRO has made significant strides in the development of its Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), announcing the creation of a LOX-methane engine with a reusable booster stage. The engine will have liquid oxygen as an oxidizer and methane as fuel.

According to a press release by ISRO, the NGLV design includes multiple restarts for the recovery of the booster stage and improves mission flexibility by enabling restarts of the upper stage. This is pivotal for the new configuration's success.

The Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC) is at the forefront of this innovation, creating a spark torch igniter with multi-restart capability and cleaner combustion. A demonstration using the GSLV Cryogenic Upper Stage vernier engine was completed successfully, and further tests are on the horizon to optimize performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)