Empowering Women with AI: Andhra Pradesh's Vision for the Future

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu encourages women to adopt Artificial Intelligence, envisioning AI-powered cooking as a future innovation. Speaking at a women's entrepreneurship conference, he announced structured support for women entrepreneurs through the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, aiming to drive innovation and technological advancement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijayawada | Updated: 07-03-2025 23:09 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 23:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has issued a call to action for women to embrace Artificial Intelligence, lauding it as the 'technology of the future.'

While addressing the gathered attendees at a women's entrepreneurship conference in Vijayawada, Naidu highlighted the imaginative potential of AI, suggesting scenarios like AI-powered cooking that could reshape everyday life, particularly for women managing household tasks.

The event also saw Naidu announce structured support for women entrepreneurs through the Ratan Tata Innovation Hub, which not only honors Tata's legacy but also promises to nurture promising business ideas, with a focus on innovation across emerging sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

