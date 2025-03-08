Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

In a pivotal move, the U.S. Department of Justice withdrew its proposal to force Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet, to divest its AI investments, such as in Anthropic, to promote fair competition in online search markets.

Despite this revision, the DOJ, along with 38 state attorneys general, remains resolute in seeking legal actions that compel Google to divest from its Chrome browser, tackling what is perceived as an illegal search engine monopoly. According to court documents, these measures aim to preserve competitive integrity against monopolistic practices.

Google, contending with a series of antitrust allegations similar to those faced by Apple, Meta Platforms, and Amazon, plans to challenge these proposals. The upcoming trial, set for April, will spotlight the tensions between regulatory intentions and the tech giant's operational strategies.

