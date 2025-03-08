Left Menu

Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments

The U.S. Department of Justice has retracted its demand for Google to divest AI investments, aiming to maintain competition in online search. However, the DOJ still seeks other measures to address Google's alleged search monopoly, which could affect the tech giant's competitive stance in the AI arena.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 05:34 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 05:34 IST
Google's Antitrust Battle: A Tug of War Over AI Investments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a pivotal move, the U.S. Department of Justice withdrew its proposal to force Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet, to divest its AI investments, such as in Anthropic, to promote fair competition in online search markets.

Despite this revision, the DOJ, along with 38 state attorneys general, remains resolute in seeking legal actions that compel Google to divest from its Chrome browser, tackling what is perceived as an illegal search engine monopoly. According to court documents, these measures aim to preserve competitive integrity against monopolistic practices.

Google, contending with a series of antitrust allegations similar to those faced by Apple, Meta Platforms, and Amazon, plans to challenge these proposals. The upcoming trial, set for April, will spotlight the tensions between regulatory intentions and the tech giant's operational strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025