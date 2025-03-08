Left Menu

The Misunderstood Learning of AI: Unveiling the Truth

Artificial Intelligence (AI) systems like ChatGPT are often misunderstood as learning systems. However, AI 'learns' differently, using patterns from vast data via mathematical processes. They stop learning after training, are language models, and excel in language tasks. Users should understand this to utilize AI effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 08-03-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 10:52 IST
The Misunderstood Learning of AI: Unveiling the Truth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a revelation that may surprise many, artificial intelligence systems such as ChatGPT do not learn in the conventional sense as humans do. Despite frequent claims, including those from the systems themselves, AI's so-called learning is a misunderstanding stemming from an imprecise definition of the term in the context of AI.

AI systems, such as the language model ChatGPT, 'learn' by encoding patterns from extensive datasets during a complex training phase. This form of learning relies on mathematical relationships between data and is fundamentally different from human experiential learning. Such systems excel at language-based tasks but struggle with common sense knowledge.

Once AI models like GPT-4 are trained, they cease to learn. They operate on 'pre-trained' data and do not adapt or remember new interactions, limiting their ability to acquire new knowledge dynamically. While AI developers have engineered workarounds to update information and personalize interactions, these do not equate to real-time learning or memory updating.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

UPDATE 3-Trump expands clash with law firms with order against Perkins Coie

 Global
2
SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test flight from Texas

SpaceX loses contact with spacecraft during latest Starship mega rocket test...

 Global
3
Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

Trump directs government to ask for bond in lawsuits challenging policies

 Global
4
UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

UPDATE 1-Tennis-Fonseca delivers in Indian Wells debut, Raducanu knocked out

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025