Odisha Boosts Coastal Safety and Tourism with New Training Institute and Eco-Retreats

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday inaugurated the Odisha State Watermanship and Lifeguard Institute (OSWALI) near Konark. This facility is dedicated to enhancing water safety, providing lifeguard training, and bolstering coastal resilience against natural disasters.

The institute, constructed at a cost of Rs 12 crore with an additional Rs 10 crore to enhance it further, will provide training to fire brigade, paramilitary forces, NDRF, police, security guards, and disaster relief volunteers. It marks the first such establishment outside the Indian Navy's scope.

Majhi also laid the foundation for a scuba complex to advance underwater rescue training. Agreements were signed with Odisha Tourism and the National Institute of Water Sports for developing water sports safety and professional training. The CM also inaugurated an eco-retreat to enhance tourism, pledging more such centers throughout the state.

