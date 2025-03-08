Left Menu

Boosting India's EV Future: Foundation Laid for New Manufacturing Units in Telangana

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw laid the foundation for four manufacturing units in Telangana's Electronics Manufacturing Cluster. Aimed at enhancing electric vehicle manufacturing, the units include projects by Amara Raja and Lohum. This initiative aligns with the government's focus on building robust infrastructure and promoting electric mobility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-03-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 18:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw, inaugurated four major manufacturing units at the Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Mahabubnagar, Telangana. The move marks a significant step in boosting India's electric vehicle production capabilities.

Key projects include Amara Raja's Giga Factory-1 and units by Lohum, Scell Energy, and Altmin, specializing in critical minerals, battery recycling, and cell manufacturing. The initiative is part of a government push to bolster the electric mobility sector by providing essential infrastructure and support.

Under the Modified Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC 2.0) Scheme, the government is strengthening the electronics manufacturing ecosystem. Once operational, these projects are expected to generate significant employment and advance India's position in the global EV market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

