Telegram Ban in Southern Russia Amid Security Concerns

Russian regions Dagestan and Chechnya have blocked Telegram amid fears of the platform's usage for organizing unrest, including a recent airport riot. Regional minister Yuri Gamzatov linked the ban to rising militant activity. Telegram, widely used in Russia, faces scrutiny over user data and crime links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-03-2025 19:18 IST | Created: 08-03-2025 19:18 IST
Authorities in Dagestan and Chechnya, two mainly Muslim regions in southern Russia, have blocked the Telegram messaging app citing security concerns. The regional digital development minister, Yuri Gamzatov, confirmed the ban, referencing the app's implication in recent riots at the Makhachkala airport.

During an anti-Israel riot in October 2023, protesters attempted to storm an airport after receiving news through local Telegram channels, where antisemitic violence was promoted. Although no passengers were harmed, authorities prosecuted several individuals linked to the incident. Telegram has responded by condemning the violence and promised to block such channels.

Despite the block, Telegram remains a major platform with nearly 1 billion users, especially popular in Russia and neighboring countries. While Moscow had previously failed to block Telegram, concerns over the platform's role in organized crime continue to raise questions about its operations. Gamzatov suggested considering alternative messaging services in the meantime.

