France Funnels Russian Asset Interest to Boost Ukraine's Defense
France plans to use interest from frozen Russian assets to provide 195 million euros ($211 million) in additional arms to Ukraine. This includes older armored vehicles and artillery shells. The initiative aligns with the Group of Seven's financial support to Ukraine, using frozen Russian state assets.
France has announced its intention to use interest accrued from Russian assets to supply an additional 195 million euros ($211 million) in military aid to Ukraine, reveals Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu in a recent interview.
The aid package includes France's older armored fighting vehicles, like the AMX-10RC, as well as artillery shells and glide bombs for Mirage 2000 fighter jets previously gifted to Ukraine.
This move forms part of a broader strategy agreed upon by the Group of Seven to finance Ukraine using windfall profits from $300 billion worth of frozen Russian assets.
