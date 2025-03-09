France Funnels Russian Asset Interest to Boost Ukraine's Defense

France has announced its intention to use interest accrued from Russian assets to supply an additional 195 million euros ($211 million) in military aid to Ukraine, reveals Armed Forces Minister Sebastien Lecornu in a recent interview.

The aid package includes France's older armored fighting vehicles, like the AMX-10RC, as well as artillery shells and glide bombs for Mirage 2000 fighter jets previously gifted to Ukraine.

This move forms part of a broader strategy agreed upon by the Group of Seven to finance Ukraine using windfall profits from $300 billion worth of frozen Russian assets.

