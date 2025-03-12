Left Menu

Exploring the Universe: NASA's SPHEREx Mission and More

Recent science news includes NASA's launch of the SPHEREx telescope to explore the origins of the universe, efforts to save the endangered ocelot in the US, and Thales Alenia Space's satellite order from Japan's SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2025 10:27 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 10:27 IST
Exploring the Universe: NASA's SPHEREx Mission and More

NASA has embarked on a new mission to unveil the universe's origins with the recent launch of the SPHEREx telescope. Lifted into space by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, SPHEREx will explore the depths of the Milky Way for water reservoirs.

Simultaneously, scientists in the United States are fighting to save the endangered ocelot. Once roaming freely across the southwestern U.S., ocelot populations have plummeted to under 100. Researchers are now employing fertility treatments to help revive the population in South Texas.

In another development, Thales Alenia Space has secured a significant order from SKY Perfect JSAT, Asia's leading satellite operator. The JSAT-32 geostationary communications satellite, slated for a 2027 launch, is expected to have an operational lifespan exceeding 15 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025