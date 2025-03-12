Exploring the Universe: NASA's SPHEREx Mission and More

NASA has embarked on a new mission to unveil the universe's origins with the recent launch of the SPHEREx telescope. Lifted into space by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, SPHEREx will explore the depths of the Milky Way for water reservoirs.

Simultaneously, scientists in the United States are fighting to save the endangered ocelot. Once roaming freely across the southwestern U.S., ocelot populations have plummeted to under 100. Researchers are now employing fertility treatments to help revive the population in South Texas.

In another development, Thales Alenia Space has secured a significant order from SKY Perfect JSAT, Asia's leading satellite operator. The JSAT-32 geostationary communications satellite, slated for a 2027 launch, is expected to have an operational lifespan exceeding 15 years.

