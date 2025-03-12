Left Menu

CG Power's Strategic Acquisition: A Leap into Semiconductor Design

CG Power and Industrial Solutions has secured approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. for a $36 million acquisition of Renesas Electronics Corporation's RF components business. This move allows CG Power to expand into the semiconductor design sector, facilitating growth through intellectual property and strategic alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2025 10:45 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 10:45 IST
  • Country:
  • India

CG Power and Industrial Solutions has announced receiving approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States for its $36 million deal to acquire the RF components business of Renesas Electronics Corporation, a Japanese company.

The regulatory nod, confirmed on March 11, 2025, marks a significant step in CG Power's efforts to delve into the semiconductor design business. The company had initially signed the asset purchase agreement in October 2024, setting the stage for this strategic acquisition.

This acquisition is pivotal for CG Power as it involves obtaining intellectual property, tangible assets, and key personnel, enhancing its capabilities and expertise in semiconductor design and technology. The deal is expected to conclude within six months, pending all regulatory approvals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

