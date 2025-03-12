Left Menu

Rheinmetall Projects Sales Boost Amid Global Tensions

Rheinmetall anticipates a significant increase in group sales by 25% to 30% in 2025, driven by geopolitical shifts such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the U.S.-Europe decoupling. The German defense firm posted a 36% sales rise to 9.75 billion euros in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 12-03-2025 12:22 IST | Created: 12-03-2025 12:22 IST
Rheinmetall Projects Sales Boost Amid Global Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Rheinmetall, a prominent German defense manufacturer, forecasts a robust growth in sales, projecting a 25% to 30% increase by 2025. This optimistic outlook is attributed to the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine and the strategic decoupling of the United States from Europe, key geopolitical shifts reshaping the defense market.

In a recent disclosure, the company highlighted its impressive financial performance for 2024, reporting group sales of 9.75 billion euros. This figure represents a substantial 36% growth compared to the previous year, albeit slightly below the company-provided estimate by experts from Vara Research.

The dynamics of global politics, specifically the tensions resulting from the Ukraine conflict and transatlantic relations, are influencing demand in the defense sector, positioning Rheinmetall for continued prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

Assam Soars as One of India's Top Five Fastest-Growing States

 India
2
Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving Support

Foreign Aid Cuts Leave Millions of Malnourished Children Without Lifesaving ...

 Global
3
NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

NIA Court Cracks Down: Nine Sentenced in Drone Smuggling Case

 India
4
Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

Investigation Continues in Northeast England Ship Collision

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI make student evaluations fairer? The rise of automated grading and feedback

AI’s racial bias issue: How image generators are reinforcing eurocentric beauty standards

Dark Side of IoT: Why connected devices are weakest link in cybersecurity

Real-time public transport optimization: The future is here with digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025