TikTok Ban Sparks Controversy in Albania Over Censorship Concerns

Albania's decision to ban TikTok has sparked a heated debate on censorship and freedom of expression. The ban, which officially took effect on Thursday, follows concerns that the popular app is linked to rising youth violence both in and out of school environments.

After the ban was implemented, numerous users reported difficulties accessing TikTok via web browsers, though the app was still operational at the time. The Albanian government plans to extend the ban to the app itself, with the National Authority for Cybersecurity mandating internet providers to confirm TikTok's shutdown by Thursday.

Critics, including the Association of Journalists in Albania, argue that the ban constitutes a violation of freedom of expression. Meanwhile, opposition groups plan to protest the ban, accusing the government of stifling dissent and tightening its grip on media control. Prime Minister Edi Rama denies these allegations, accusing TikTok of spreading harmful content.

