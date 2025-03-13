Left Menu

TikTok Ban Sparks Controversy in Albania Over Censorship Concerns

Albania's ban on TikTok, effective Thursday, has raised concerns about censorship and control over social media. The ban follows incidents of youth violence linked to social media. Opposition and journalist groups argue that it restricts freedom of expression, accusing the government of attempting to silence dissent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirana | Updated: 13-03-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 13-03-2025 22:33 IST
TikTok Ban Sparks Controversy in Albania Over Censorship Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Albania

Albania's decision to ban TikTok has sparked a heated debate on censorship and freedom of expression. The ban, which officially took effect on Thursday, follows concerns that the popular app is linked to rising youth violence both in and out of school environments.

After the ban was implemented, numerous users reported difficulties accessing TikTok via web browsers, though the app was still operational at the time. The Albanian government plans to extend the ban to the app itself, with the National Authority for Cybersecurity mandating internet providers to confirm TikTok's shutdown by Thursday.

Critics, including the Association of Journalists in Albania, argue that the ban constitutes a violation of freedom of expression. Meanwhile, opposition groups plan to protest the ban, accusing the government of stifling dissent and tightening its grip on media control. Prime Minister Edi Rama denies these allegations, accusing TikTok of spreading harmful content.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

NASA's SpaceX Crew-10 Launch Delayed Due to Ground System Glitch

 Global
2
Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

Madison Keys Powers Through to Indian Wells Quarter-Finals Amid Upsets

 Global
3
Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

Russia's Demands: A Stalemate in U.S.-Ukraine Peace Talks

 Global
4
Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

Spirit Airlines Soars Towards Premium Market with Bold Rebranding Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in audiology: A new era for speech audiometry and hearing care

Can AI pick the best watermelon? Examining Generative AI's effectiveness in fruit quality assessment

The AI education dilemma: Knowledge exists, but practical classroom application falls short

How AI is transforming small and medium enterprises: Challenges and opportunities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025