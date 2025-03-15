Left Menu

Elon Musk's Ambitious Timeline for Mars Missions with Starship

Elon Musk announced plans for SpaceX's Starship to reach Mars with the robotic Optimus by the end of next year. Successful landings could expedite human missions, potentially as early as 2029, although a 2031 timeline seems more probable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 15-03-2025 13:29 IST
Elon Musk's Ambitious Timeline for Mars Missions with Starship
Elon Musk

SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk has unveiled ambitious plans for the company's Starship, announcing a tentative departure for Mars by the end of next year with the robotic Optimus.

Musk suggested that if these initial landings prove successful, human missions could commence by 2029, although a more realistic target might be 2031.

This timeline reflects Musk's ongoing commitment to making interplanetary travel a reality, signaling a significant milestone for space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

Federal Agencies Defy Court Order on DEI Policy

 Global
2
Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

Vietnam Rethinks Tariffs on Key U.S. Exports Amid Trade Tensions

 Global
3
Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

Putin Weighs Ceasefire Proposal Amid Tensions

 Global
4
Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

Newsmax Settles for $40 Million Over Defamation Claims

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in pediatric mental health: Can chatbots help kids with anxiety and depression?

AI transforms liver transplants: A game-changer for organ matching and surgery

AI in healthcare may be making unfair decisions: Study unveils alarming bias

AI-driven vaccine hesitancy solutions: How generative agents shape public health policies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025