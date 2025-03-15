Elon Musk's Ambitious Timeline for Mars Missions with Starship
Elon Musk announced plans for SpaceX's Starship to reach Mars with the robotic Optimus by the end of next year. Successful landings could expedite human missions, potentially as early as 2029, although a 2031 timeline seems more probable.
SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk has unveiled ambitious plans for the company's Starship, announcing a tentative departure for Mars by the end of next year with the robotic Optimus.
Musk suggested that if these initial landings prove successful, human missions could commence by 2029, although a more realistic target might be 2031.
This timeline reflects Musk's ongoing commitment to making interplanetary travel a reality, signaling a significant milestone for space exploration.
