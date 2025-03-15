Elon Musk's Ambitious Timeline for Mars Missions with Starship

SpaceX's CEO Elon Musk has unveiled ambitious plans for the company's Starship, announcing a tentative departure for Mars by the end of next year with the robotic Optimus.

Musk suggested that if these initial landings prove successful, human missions could commence by 2029, although a more realistic target might be 2031.

This timeline reflects Musk's ongoing commitment to making interplanetary travel a reality, signaling a significant milestone for space exploration.

(With inputs from agencies.)