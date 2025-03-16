NASA Astronauts Edge Closer to Home With SpaceX's Latest Launch
NASA and SpaceX have launched a new crew to the International Space Station, which could pave the way for the return of astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams. Meanwhile, NASA faces a delay for submitting its layoff plan amid busy mission schedules, as Elon Musk eyes Mars missions by 2026.
In a significant aerospace development, NASA and SpaceX successfully launched a new crew to the International Space Station on Friday evening, marking another crucial step in the return plans for astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams, who have been aboard the ISS for nine months.
In other news, NASA has gained an additional week to submit its mass layoff plans to the U.S. personnel agency. The extension comes in light of NASA's intensive mission schedule, which complicates workforce management efforts as guided by the federal government's plans to streamline operational structures.
SpaceX founder Elon Musk announced on Friday that the Starship, carrying Tesla's humanoid bot, Optimus, is set for a launch to Mars by the end of 2026. Musk anticipates that human landings could commence by 2029, with a more realistic timeline extending to 2031 if initial missions proceed successfully.
(With inputs from agencies.)
