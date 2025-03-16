Trump's Executive Order Guts VOA and Other Government-funded Media

In a significant shake-up, scores of Voice of America (VOA) employees were placed on administrative leave following an executive order from President Donald Trump. The order, signed on Friday, aims to dramatically cut the operations of government-funded media outlets, including the VOA's parent agency, the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM).

The USAGM also terminated funding for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and Radio Free Asia, both crucial news sources for people in authoritarian regions like Eastern Europe and Asia. These actions have drawn criticism from free press advocates, who argue that they threaten press freedom and the dissemination of independent journalism in areas lacking media freedom.

The executive order has sparked a backlash from figures such as Mike Balsamo, president of the National Press Club, and international organizations like Reporters Without Borders, who emphasize the VOA's historic role in providing fact-based journalism. Meanwhile, Trump's directive is part of a broader strategy to reduce government size, spurred by accusations of bias within publicly-funded media.

(With inputs from agencies.)