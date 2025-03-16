Left Menu

Pravaig's VEER: Pioneering India's Defense Autonomy

Bengaluru-based startup Pravaig has developed the VEER, the world's first operational EV for tactical defense. This all-terrain stealth vehicle, designed for reconnaissance and ISR operations, won the iDEX award from India's Ministry of Defence. Pravaig's innovation aims to enhance India's defense sovereignty and reduce foreign technology dependency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2025 10:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Bengaluru's innovative startup Pravaig is making waves with its trailblazing creation, the VEER, an all-terrain stealth vehicle specifically engineered for tactical defense operations. Hailed as the world's first operational electric vehicle (EV) in the military sector, VEER has successfully passed rigorous trials and secured the prestigious iDEX award from India's Ministry of Defence.

Marking a significant milestone in achieving strategic autonomy, Pravaig, along with its subsidiary Atima Corporation, has been recognized by the Defence Innovation Organisation under the Department of Defence Production. The iDEX Award is part of a broader initiative launched in May 2021, aimed at revolutionizing India's defense technology landscape by fostering indigenous innovation and development.

Pravaig's VEER underscores India's commitment to technological sovereignty, reducing its reliance on foreign entities. According to the company, this powerful, stealthy, and field-repairable vehicle ensures complete data ownership, devoid of any external control, and reinforces national security by being 'built in India, for India.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

