As U.S. federal employees return to their offices after a remote work period during the COVID-19 pandemic, they are encountering chaotic and unprepared environments. According to federal employees and union representatives, conditions range from inadequate workspace to infrequent internet access, forcing workers into stressful scenarios.

The return-to-office mandate, ordered by President Donald Trump, has sparked criticisms from governance experts and labor unions. Some dissenters suggest the disorder may be a deliberate effort to induce resignations, aligning with the administration's goal to streamline and reduce the federal workforce.

President Trump and his advisers argue the return is vital for taxpayer efficiency and effective government service. However, the logistical execution has drawn scrutiny, as many workers now struggle with inadequate facilities that hamper productivity and service delivery across federal agencies.

