Tornado Devastates US South Amid Turbulent Domestic Developments

A devastating series of tornadoes has swept through the US South, resulting in at least 33 deaths across multiple states, according to CNN. Missouri alone recorded 12 fatalities, with the state's highway patrol providing regular updates.

In a contentious legal maneuver, the US expelled hundreds of alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, utilizing authority derived from the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, now blocked. Trump faces backlash for invoking this rarely used law against a gang accused of various criminal activities.

As the Trump administration contemplates extensive travel restrictions affecting dozens of countries, internal memos reveal divisions over federal budget cuts and Medicaid reforms. At NASA, workers contend with challenging office returns amid deteriorating conditions, and nationwide debates continue over civil rights and media personnel changes.

