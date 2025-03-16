Left Menu

Tornado Devastates US South Amid Turbulent Domestic Developments

A wave of tornadoes struck the US South, causing at least 33 fatalities. Concurrently, the US faces Venezuelan gang expulsions under a blocked law. The Trump administration navigates challenges like potential travel bans and fiscal controversies, while diverse issues stir domestic concerns.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating series of tornadoes has swept through the US South, resulting in at least 33 deaths across multiple states, according to CNN. Missouri alone recorded 12 fatalities, with the state's highway patrol providing regular updates.

In a contentious legal maneuver, the US expelled hundreds of alleged members of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua, utilizing authority derived from the 1798 Alien Enemies Act, now blocked. Trump faces backlash for invoking this rarely used law against a gang accused of various criminal activities.

As the Trump administration contemplates extensive travel restrictions affecting dozens of countries, internal memos reveal divisions over federal budget cuts and Medicaid reforms. At NASA, workers contend with challenging office returns amid deteriorating conditions, and nationwide debates continue over civil rights and media personnel changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

