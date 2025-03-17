Steppe Agroholding Gains Full Control of RZ Agro

Steppe Agroholding has successfully acquired full ownership of RZ Agro, a venture it previously shared with the French Louis Dreyfus family, as confirmed by Interfax on Sunday. The acquisition, anticipated by many, marks a significant move for Steppe Agroholding.

Sources indicated that the deal concluded peacefully, with the management change already implemented within the company. Although details about the transaction's size remain undisclosed, it reportedly happened at a "big discount," highlighting a favorable acquisition cost for Steppe.

Despite the firm's decision to not provide additional comments, RZ Agro continues its extensive operations, managing and cultivating over 100,000 hectares of arable land in Southern Russia, specializing in grains and oilseeds production.

(With inputs from agencies.)