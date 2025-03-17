Left Menu

Market Anxieties Rise Amid Tariff Tensions and Recession Fears

U.S. stock futures dipped amid fears of an economic slowdown, fueled by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's warnings about a potential recession. With impending tariffs and the Federal Reserve's upcoming meeting, investors are concerned. Market fluctuations and geopolitical tensions further affect economic outlooks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-03-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 17-03-2025 16:59 IST
Market Anxieties Rise Amid Tariff Tensions and Recession Fears

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's recent comments have heightened economic concerns, as U.S. stock futures took a hit on Monday. Bessent warned of a possible recession in an NBC interview, a sentiment that echoes existing market anxieties.

President Donald Trump's tariff policies contribute to fears of a trade war-induced recession, with no exemptions planned for steel and aluminum tariffs. The Federal Reserve's meeting on Wednesday is closely watched for signals concerning the economy, as inflation and economic growth remain central worries.

Amid market volatility, Wall Street hopes for reassurance through February's retail sales and the New York Fed's manufacturing data. Meanwhile, sectoral tariffs and global uncertainties continue to influence investors' strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

Judge Blocks Trump's Use of Wartime Law for Deportations

 Global
2
Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa and Oklahoma

Trump Administration Dismisses Biden's Immigration Law Challenges in Iowa an...

 Global
3
Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

Judicial Blockade on Trump's Mass Deportation Order for Venezuelan Gang

 United States
4
UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Venezuelan gang members

UPDATE 4-Judge temporarily blocks Trump's use of wartime powers to target Ve...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025