Market Anxieties Rise Amid Tariff Tensions and Recession Fears

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's recent comments have heightened economic concerns, as U.S. stock futures took a hit on Monday. Bessent warned of a possible recession in an NBC interview, a sentiment that echoes existing market anxieties.

President Donald Trump's tariff policies contribute to fears of a trade war-induced recession, with no exemptions planned for steel and aluminum tariffs. The Federal Reserve's meeting on Wednesday is closely watched for signals concerning the economy, as inflation and economic growth remain central worries.

Amid market volatility, Wall Street hopes for reassurance through February's retail sales and the New York Fed's manufacturing data. Meanwhile, sectoral tariffs and global uncertainties continue to influence investors' strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)