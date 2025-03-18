Left Menu

Wall Street Rebounds Amid Economic Uncertainty and Market Corrections

U.S. stocks saw a rally on Monday as investors sought bargains following a four-week decline. Retail sales rebounded slightly but faced uncertainties due to tariffs. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq made gains despite overall economic challenges, with the Dow Jones also rising amidst discussions on Trump's policies and Federal Reserve forecasts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-03-2025 01:34 IST | Created: 18-03-2025 01:34 IST
Wall Street Rebounds Amid Economic Uncertainty and Market Corrections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street experienced a second consecutive day of gains on Monday, as investors hunted for deals after four weeks of declines in the Nasdaq and S&P 500. Investors are scrutinizing the latest economic data to understand the effects of the Trump administration's policies.

Retail sales showed a slight rebound in February but did not meet expectations, highlighting uncertainties related to tariffs and federal employee layoffs. Additionally, a report indicated that factory activity in New York State saw its most significant decrease in nearly two years. Online spending seemingly offset some of the January downturn caused by weather disruptions and pre-tariff stockpiling.

Major stock indices climbed, with the S&P 500 rising by 36.38 points, or 0.64%, to 5,675.32 and the Nasdaq Composite gaining 55.26 points, or 0.31%, closing at 17,809.35. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 356.18 points, or 0.86%, reaching 41,844.37. Despite these positive movements, U.S. homebuilder sentiment fell to its lowest in seven months, largely due to increased construction costs driven by imported material tariffs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

Currency Tensions: Global Shifts Challenge U.S. Dollar's Dominance

 Global
2
Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

Jack Draper: Rising Star Shines Bright at Indian Wells

 Global
3
Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

Sonic Weapon Controversy: Echoes of Protest in Belgrade

 Serbia
4
Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

Gift Voucher Controversy Plummets Japanese PM's Approval Ratings

 Japan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Damage Estimation: How GRADE is Shaping Disaster Recovery

Bulgaria’s Procurement Problem: How Favoritism Limits Growth and Innovation

World Bank’s RIGHT+ Framework: A Blueprint for Smarter, Greener, Safer Schools

Lebanon’s Path to Recovery: War’s Economic Impact and 11 Billion Rebuilding Challenge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025