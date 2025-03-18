Wall Street Rebounds Amid Economic Uncertainty and Market Corrections

Wall Street experienced a second consecutive day of gains on Monday, as investors hunted for deals after four weeks of declines in the Nasdaq and S&P 500. Investors are scrutinizing the latest economic data to understand the effects of the Trump administration's policies.

Retail sales showed a slight rebound in February but did not meet expectations, highlighting uncertainties related to tariffs and federal employee layoffs. Additionally, a report indicated that factory activity in New York State saw its most significant decrease in nearly two years. Online spending seemingly offset some of the January downturn caused by weather disruptions and pre-tariff stockpiling.

Major stock indices climbed, with the S&P 500 rising by 36.38 points, or 0.64%, to 5,675.32 and the Nasdaq Composite gaining 55.26 points, or 0.31%, closing at 17,809.35. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 356.18 points, or 0.86%, reaching 41,844.37. Despite these positive movements, U.S. homebuilder sentiment fell to its lowest in seven months, largely due to increased construction costs driven by imported material tariffs.

